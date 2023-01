Jeffries tallied 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 120-119 win over the Long Island Nets.

Jeffries and Garrison Brooks recorded double-doubles in Friday's narrow win. He was also one of eight Westchester players to score in double figures.