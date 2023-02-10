Jeffries will be activated by New York ahead of Friday's game against the 76ers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Jeffries made NBA appearances in the past three seasons but hasn't yet appeared in a game for New York this year. He'll be available Friday since the Knicks are shorthanded following the trade deadline, but he isn't guaranteed to see significant playing time.
