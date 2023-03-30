site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Remains out versus Cavaliers
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jeffries (calf) won't play in Friday's game against Cleveland.
Jeffries' absence shouldn't affect the Knicks' rotation. His next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with the Wizards.
