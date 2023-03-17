Jeffries was recalled from the G League to join the New York Knicks on Thursday.
Jeffries was sent down to the G League to play in Westchester's game Thursday but was recalled immediately following the contact. Although Jeffries is on his second 10-day deal with the Knicks, he has yet to appear in an NBA contest.
More News
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Headed to G League•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Gets another 10-day deal•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Not part of rotation Saturday•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Recalled to NBA•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Assigned to Westchester•
-
Knicks' DaQuan Jeffries: Signs 10-day contract with Knicks•