The Knicks have signed Jeffries to a 10-day contract.

The Knicks are intrigued by Jeffries' potential, and his solid performances at the G League level have earned him a shot in The Association since he was averaging 20.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game across 20 games for Westchester. He's spent time with the Kings, Rockets and Grizzlies at the NBA level in the past, holding averages of 3,8 points and 1.9 rebounds across 47 games over three seasons in that span.