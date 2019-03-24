Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Big double-double in loss
Jordan totaled 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Clippers on Sunday.
After failing to produce a double-double in three straight games, Jordan went off for a stat line more typical for him in the form of 20 points and 13 boards. He hasn't played much in his last three games, though those have all been blowouts. With the Knicks keeping it close with the Clippers, Jordan got ample playing time and turned it into a big night.
