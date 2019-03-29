Jordan registered three points (0-2 FG, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 20 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Jordan put up another stinker in Thursday's loss, seeing only 20 minutes on the floor and ceding enormous production and playing time to rookie Mitchell Robinson. This marked the fourth time in his last five games that Jordan has scored in single digits and missed a double-double. He won't have many opportunities for big games with the Knicks getting beaten badly more often than not.