Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Crashes boards in win
Jordan accumulated 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three blocks and a steal across 29 minutes in the Knicks' win over the Hawks on Thursday.
Jordan continued his strong rebounding efforts by recording 13 more boards in Thursday's win and his fourth double-double in his last five games. With rumors of a buy-out essentially quelled, expect Jordan to start at center for the Knicks for the rest of the season and remain a steady source of double-digit rebounding totals on a nightly basis.
