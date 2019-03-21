Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Does little in loss
Jordan finished with six points (3-4 FG), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block over 18 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Jordan got the start but only played 18 minutes in a game that got out of hand quickly. He likely received his low minutes total due to game flow in a second consecutive blowout loss, but it's worth noting that rookie Mitchell Robinson played 30 minutes. With the Knicks eliminated from playoff contention, coach David Fizdale may want to see what he has in Robinson over the remaining handful of games this season. That would mean much less run for Jordan.
