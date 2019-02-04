Jordan put up 12 points (6-8 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 96-84 loss to the Grizzlies.

With the Mavericks and Knicks officially finalizing their blockbuster deal that was first consummated Friday, Jordan made his New York debut in a starting role. As a player on an expiring contract for a rebuilding team, Jordan is a candidate to get dealt elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. It's unknown how robust of a market Jordan might have as the deadline approaches, and if he does end up staying put, he would likely stick in a starting role for New York and see only a marginal downturn in fantasy value.