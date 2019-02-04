Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in team debut
Jordan put up 12 points (6-8 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Sunday in the Knicks' 96-84 loss to the Grizzlies.
With the Mavericks and Knicks officially finalizing their blockbuster deal that was first consummated Friday, Jordan made his New York debut in a starting role. As a player on an expiring contract for a rebuilding team, Jordan is a candidate to get dealt elsewhere ahead of Thursday's trade deadline. It's unknown how robust of a market Jordan might have as the deadline approaches, and if he does end up staying put, he would likely stick in a starting role for New York and see only a marginal downturn in fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...