Jordan scored 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 124-123 win over the Lakers.

The veteran center is suddenly discovering his inner point guard, dishing 21 assists over the last three games in addition to his usual double-doubles. Jordan has never recorded a triple-double in his 11-season career, but with the Knicks headed for the draft lottery, they might just to get him one.