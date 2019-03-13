Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Double-doubles Tuesday
Jordan collected 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Pacers.
After collecting just two points in 15 minutes Tuesday, Jordan bounced back with his usual stat line: a monstrous double-double. His rebounding skills remain some of the best in the game and even on the Knicks, Jordan should be a reliable source of production in the paint.
More News
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Second straight double-double•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Puts up double-double in return•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Starting Wednesday•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Out again Monday•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Will not play Sunday•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...