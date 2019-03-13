Jordan collected 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds and five assists across 35 minutes in Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Pacers.

After collecting just two points in 15 minutes Tuesday, Jordan bounced back with his usual stat line: a monstrous double-double. His rebounding skills remain some of the best in the game and even on the Knicks, Jordan should be a reliable source of production in the paint.