Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Grabs 18 boards in Saturday's loss
Jordan tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 104-99 loss to the Raptors.
Jordan has recorded three double-doubles through his first four appearances with the Knicks. However, he hasn't seen more than 29 minutes once since his arrival despite dealing with foul trouble only once (fouled out during Tuesday's loss to the Pistons). If rookie Mitchell Robinson can stay out of foul trouble, he is likely to keep Jordan from playing heavy minutes during the final third of the season. Regardless, Jordan is proving capable of filling up the box score in fairly limited minutes.
