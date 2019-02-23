Jordan totaled 16 points (5-8 FG, 6-8 FT), 19 rebounds, two blocks and an assist over 33 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Timberwolves on Friday.

Jordan had a huge night on the boards, finishing with his most since Jan. 7 in Friday's loss. He's been a huge presence in New York's frontcourt since joining the Knicks, and Jordan is a good bet for a double-double on any given night.