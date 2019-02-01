Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Inactive vs. Boston

Jordan (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Celtics, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear whether or not Jordan is still dealing with an illness, but healthy or not, he likely would have been inactive Friday regardless given that he was just dealt to the team Thursday. New York will use their usual lineup of frontcourt players Friday, with Noah Vonleh, Mitchell Robinson and potentially Luke Kornet (ankle) leading the way.