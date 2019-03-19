Jordan finished with six points (0-2 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block over 20 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Raptors on Monday.

Jordan was unusually ineffective on the boards in Monday's loss, though he only played 20 minutes in a game that got ugly quick. Jordan is usually a good bet for a double-double on most nights, averaging 11.2 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season.