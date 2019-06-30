Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Linked to Nets ahead of free agency
The Nets are believed to be targeting Jordan as the start of free agency approaches Sunday evening, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.
According to Stein, the goal for Brooklyn would be to pair Kyrie Irving with Kevin Durant, while also adding Jordan as a veteran presence at center. Whether or not that ultimately comes to fruition remains to be seen, but Jordan is a close friend of Durant's, so obtaining the services of the two-time Finals MVP would likely be a prerequisite to adding Jordan. The Texas A&M product, who turns 31 in July, spent time with the Mavericks and Knicks last season, and while he's no longer the player he once was at his peak with the Clippers, Jordan remains one of the better rebounders in the league, and he's averaged at least 1.0 block per game in nine of his 11 NBA seasons.
More News
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Might not play again this season•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Comes up small in loss•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Big double-double in loss•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Does little in loss•
-
Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Ineffective in loss•
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...