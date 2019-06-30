The Nets are believed to be targeting Jordan as the start of free agency approaches Sunday evening, Marc Stein of ESPN reports.

According to Stein, the goal for Brooklyn would be to pair Kyrie Irving with Kevin Durant, while also adding Jordan as a veteran presence at center. Whether or not that ultimately comes to fruition remains to be seen, but Jordan is a close friend of Durant's, so obtaining the services of the two-time Finals MVP would likely be a prerequisite to adding Jordan. The Texas A&M product, who turns 31 in July, spent time with the Mavericks and Knicks last season, and while he's no longer the player he once was at his peak with the Clippers, Jordan remains one of the better rebounders in the league, and he's averaged at least 1.0 block per game in nine of his 11 NBA seasons.