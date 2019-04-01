Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Might not play again this season
Jordan may be shut down for the rest of the season in an effort to give some of the younger guys, such as Luke Kornet and Mitchell Robinson, extended minutes, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Jordan didn't check into Saturday's contest after the Knicks announced that he'd come off the bench, and that trend could continue during the final six games of the season. Coach David Fizdale intends to use the last few weeks to give younger players a chance for more minutes.
