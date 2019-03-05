Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Out again Monday
Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Jordan is slated to miss his fifth straight contest while nursing a left ankle sprain. Head coach David Fizdale noted that Jordan is progressing and appears likely to return Wednesday in Phoenix, per Marc Berman of the New York Post.
