Jordan totaled 14 points (5-5 FG, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 29 minutes Friday against the Pistons.

Jordan has already notched two double-doubles in just three games as a Knick, so his future looks bright in New York from a fantasy perspective, at least so far. The 6-11 center has started each of the first three games with his new squad and should continue to see plenty of opportunities to produce as the season rolls on.