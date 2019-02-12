Jordan tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block over 24 minutes Monday against the Cavaliers.

Jordan has yet to surpass 30 minutes in his first five games with the Knicks, but he's registered four double-doubles and continues to shoot with efficiency. The 30-year-old center has also averaged 12.4 rebounds per contest since joining New York, so despite a slight decrease in playing time, he should remain a reliable source of both points, rebounds and blocks.