Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Posts third straight double-double
Jordan tallied 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and a block over 24 minutes Monday against the Cavaliers.
Jordan has yet to surpass 30 minutes in his first five games with the Knicks, but he's registered four double-doubles and continues to shoot with efficiency. The 30-year-old center has also averaged 12.4 rebounds per contest since joining New York, so despite a slight decrease in playing time, he should remain a reliable source of both points, rebounds and blocks.
