Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Puts up double-double in return
Jordan had 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT)) and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Phoenix.
Jordan missed a string of five games with a left ankle sprain, but he was back in the starting lineup Wednesday and didn't miss a beat, going 7-of-8 from the field and adding a pair of blocks in 25 minutes of action. Jordan's return meant Mitchell Robinson saw a slightly reduced workload (22 minutes) off the bench, while Luke Kornet was a DNP-CD.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...