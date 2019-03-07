Jordan had 17 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 FT)) and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Phoenix.

Jordan missed a string of five games with a left ankle sprain, but he was back in the starting lineup Wednesday and didn't miss a beat, going 7-of-8 from the field and adding a pair of blocks in 25 minutes of action. Jordan's return meant Mitchell Robinson saw a slightly reduced workload (22 minutes) off the bench, while Luke Kornet was a DNP-CD.