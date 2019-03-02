Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable Sunday
Jordan (ankle) is practicing Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Jordan has missed the past three games while dealing with a sprained left ankle, and there were some rumblings that he could miss the Knicks' upcoming road trip. It seems like he'll opt to test things out during Saturday's practice, however.
