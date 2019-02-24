Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Ruled out Sunday
Jordan (ankle) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Jordan sprained his left ankle during practice on Saturday. The severity of the sprain is unclear at this time, so he should be considered questionable for the Knicks' next game, Tuesday against Orlando. In Jordan's absence, Mitchell Robinson and Luke Kornet will likely see a larger role.
