Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Second straight double-double
Jordan scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Saturday's 102-94 loss to the Kings.
He's now posted consecutive double-doubles since missing five games with an ankle injury, giving Jordan eight double-doubles in 10 games with the Knicks and 38 in total on the season. As long as he can stay healthy, the veteran center is the most stable fantasy asset on a rebuilding roster that's been stripped of most of its talent.
