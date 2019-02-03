Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Set to start
Jordan will start Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
All three of Jordan, Dennis Smith and Wes Matthews will be available to make their debuts Sunday, and Jordan will get the starting nod at center over Luke Kornet, while Mitchell Robinson sits out with an illness. Before the trade, Jordan averaged 30.6 minutes per game in his previous five contests for the Mavs.
