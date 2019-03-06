Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Starting Wednesday
Jordan (ankle) will start Wednesday's contest against the Suns, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports. He will not have a minutes limit.
Jordan will make his return from a left ankle sprain, which has cost him the past five games. He'll immediately join the starting five, pushing Luke Kornet back to the bench, while Noah Vonleh remains at power forward. Since joining the Knicks, Jordan is averaging 11.8 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes.
