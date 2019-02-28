Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Status unclear for road trip
The Knicks have not yet decided if Jordan (ankle) will travel with the team on its upcoming, three-game road trip, Ian Begley of ESPN reports.
Jordan will remain out for Thursday's game against the Cavs, but coach David Fizdale said he's not yet sure if the big man will be cleared to join the Knicks when they head to Los Angeles for a matchup with the Clippers on Sunday, followed by meetings with the Kings (Monday) and Suns (Wednesday). If Jordan does not make the trip, expect Noah Vonleh and Mitchell Robinson to continue seeing most of the minutes at center.
