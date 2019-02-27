Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: To miss third straight game
Jordan (ankle) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Cavs, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
Jordan is still battling a sprained left ankle, and Thursday will mark his third consecutive absence. Noah Vonleh has started the last two games in his place, but Mitchell Robinson is the more intriguing player to keep an eye on for fantasy purposes.
