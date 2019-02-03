Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Will be available
Jordan will be available for Sunday's game against Memphis, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Jordan, Wes Matthews and Dennis Smith, Jr. will all be available to make their debuts Sunday, but it's unclear how much they'll play, given the limited practice time with their new team. Smith is expected to start, but at this point it's unclear if Jordan will unseat Luke Kornet at center.
