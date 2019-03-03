Jordan (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Jordan will miss his fourth straight game as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle. His status for the Knicks' current road trip was in quesiton, and with two more games remaining on the road trip, he may opt to sit those games out, however he should be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Kings at this time.

More News
Our Latest Stories