Knicks' DeAndre Jordan: Will remain in New York
Jordan will remain with the Knicks for the rest of the season, Mark Stein of The New York Times reports.
Jordan was thought to be both a trade and buyout candidate heading into Thursday's trade deadline, but apparently the Knicks have decided to retain his services until the season ends, at which point he'll become a free agent. Despite likely tanking for a better draft spot and having younger players in their frontcourt like Noah Vonleh, Mitchell Robinson and Luke Kornet, the Knicks have started Jordan at center in each of his first two games with New York, and it seems possible for the 30-year-old to continue to average just shy of 30 minutes per game for the rest of this season.
