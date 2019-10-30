Smith will miss Wednesday's game against Orlando, as well as Friday's game against Boston, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Smith was initially ruled out of Wednesday's game, but the Knicks have since announced that he'll miss a third straight contest in the aftermath of his stepmother's death. With Elfrid Payton nursing a strained hamstring, Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier should be in line for increased minutes.