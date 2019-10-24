Smith Jr. only played 10 minutes during New York's 111-120 loss to San Antonio on Wednesday. He finished with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT) and one assist.

Head coach David Fizdale rotated guards in this game, although Elfrid Payton (26 minutes) logged far more playing time than Smith Jr., Frank Ntilikina (three minutes) or Allonzo Trier (seven minutes). It's still early in the season, but this lack of playing time certainly doesn't bode well for Smith's fantasy upside going forward.