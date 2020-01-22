Play

Smith (oblique) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers.

Smith has been sidelined since Dec. 26 due to a strained oblique, but he's ready to make his return. He's struggled in 21 appearances this season, averaging 5.2 points on 6.0 shots, plus 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 16.1 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories