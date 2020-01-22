Knicks' Dennis Smith: Cleared to play
Smith (oblique) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers.
Smith has been sidelined since Dec. 26 due to a strained oblique, but he's ready to make his return. He's struggled in 21 appearances this season, averaging 5.2 points on 6.0 shots, plus 2.7 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 16.1 minutes.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...