Smith will begin the season on the bench with Allonzo Trier getting the start against the Spurs on Wednesday. Given the relative lack of experience in the Knicks backcourt, there's a good chance coach David Fizdale toys around with lineups at the start of the season. Regardless of his role, expect Smith to receive a decent workload initially.