Knicks' Dennis Smith: Coming off bench for opener
Smith will come off the bench for Wednesday's season opener against the Spurs, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Smith will begin the season on the bench with Allonzo Trier getting the start against the Spurs on Wednesday. Given the relative lack of experience in the Knicks backcourt, there's a good chance coach David Fizdale toys around with lineups at the start of the season. Regardless of his role, expect Smith to receive a decent workload initially.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...