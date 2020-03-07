Knicks' Dennis Smith: Could return Sunday
Smith (concussion) practiced Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.
It's a good sign that Smith was able to practice, but he still has to officially pass through the NBA's concussion protocol. More information may arrive following the Knicks' morning shootaround.
