Knicks' Dennis Smith: Does limited work in practice
Smith (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice.
Smith has been sidelined this past week with a lower back strain, but being able to be limited in practice is certainly a step in the right direction. The Knicks, however, will likely continue to exercise as much caution as possible with the young point guard during the preseason.
