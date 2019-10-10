Knicks' Dennis Smith: Doubtful for Friday
Smith (back) was limited in Thursday's practice and doubtful for Friday's preseason game against the Wizards.
It's definitely encouraging that Smith was limited for the second straight day, but it comes as no surprise that the Knicks are going to continue to be cautious with the point guard during the preseason. Smith's workload will likely continue to increase as the regular season approaches.
