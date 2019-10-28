Knicks' Dennis Smith: Doubtful for Monday
Smith is grieving the loss of a family member and is unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Bulls, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
The Knicks haven't given an official word on Smith's status, but more should be revealed following the team's shootaround Monday morning. Smith has not played more than 11 minutes for the Knicks to start the season, so assuming there weren't any big plans to switch up the rotation, his potential absence shouldn't have much of an impact.
