Knicks' Dennis Smith: Doubtful for Wednesday
Smith (back) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Orlando.
Smith is nursing a sore back, and the Knicks expect him to miss a second straight game after he was held out of Monday's win over the Bulls. Expect Emmanuel Mudiay to continue holding down the starting point guard spot so long as Smith remains out.
