Knicks' Dennis Smith: Dunk Contest runner-up
Smith finished second in Saturday night's Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.
It was the second straight runner-up finish for Smith, who came up short against Donovan Mitchell in 2018 and Hamidou Diallo on Saturday. Smith tallied a first-round score of 95 to advance to the finals, where he put up a 35 on his first dunk and a 50 on his final effort of the night. In the end, it wasn't quite enough to eclipse Diallo, who amassed 88 points in the final round.
More News
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...