Smith finished second in Saturday night's Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Charlotte.

It was the second straight runner-up finish for Smith, who came up short against Donovan Mitchell in 2018 and Hamidou Diallo on Saturday. Smith tallied a first-round score of 95 to advance to the finals, where he put up a 35 on his first dunk and a 50 on his final effort of the night. In the end, it wasn't quite enough to eclipse Diallo, who amassed 88 points in the final round.