Knicks' Dennis Smith: Expected to play Wednesday
Smith (back) is expected to play in the Knicks' final two preseason contests, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
According to coach David Fizdale, Smith's performance will significantly factor into who starts at point guard. Considering Elfrid Payton and Frank Ntilikina have shot a combined 7-for-31 in two preseason games, Smith might not have to do much to earn that role.
