Knicks' Dennis Smith: Expected to start
Smith is available to play Sunday against the Grizzlies, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
All three of Smith, Wes Matthews and DeAndre Jordan passed their physicals and are expected to be available Sunday in what would be their Knicks debut. Smith's father told reporters that he believes his son will be in the starting five, so expect Smith to see a decent-sized workload.
More News
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Ruled out Friday•
-
Knicks' Dennis Smith: Headed to New York•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Triple-doubles Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays well again Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 19 points in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...