Knicks' Dennis Smith: Fails to impress
Smith recorded six points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists and three rebounds in 27 minutes Saturday during the Knicks' 92-85 victory against Indiana.
Smith moved into the starting lineup, but was not convincing despite the victory. The 27 minutes of action represented his highmark since New Years day. The former top-10 lottery selection seemingly just doesn't have the juice. If the Knicks were to cut bait, Smith would make an interesting speculative add given that the Knicks' simply tend to be dying grounds for young point guards.
