Smith had four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one board, three assists, and one block in 26 minutes against the Bucks on Monday.

Smith saw the start thanks to injuries but he wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunity posting an abysmal 14.3 percent shooting from the field in the game. It was a disappointing follow-up to his 17 point performance the previous night against Boston. He'll face the Nuggets on Thursday.