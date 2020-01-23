Smith (oblique) played four minutes and delivered zero points (0-2 FG) and one rebound Wednesday in the Knicks' 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Back from a 13-game absence due to an oblique strain, Smith's return hardly went noticed. He functioned as the clear No. 3 point guard behind starter Elfrid Payton (32 minutes) and top backup Frank Ntilikina (12 minutes). Considering Smith was the third man on the depth chart prior to getting hurt, he's unlikely to see his playing time pick up much in future contests, unless interim coach Mike Miller decides to drop Ntilikina from the rotation.