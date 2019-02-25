Smith tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 assists, six rebounds, and two steals in 30 minutes during Sunday's 130-118 victory over San Antonio.

Smith bounced back after a poor showing against the Timberwolves, coming away with 19 points and 13 assists. This was an impressive win for the Knicks who have now won two of their last three games. Smith has scored in double-digits in seven of his nine games since joining the Knicks, adding multiple steals on six occasions. He is going to see big minutes down the stretch and should be rostered in most formats right now.