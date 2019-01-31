Knicks' Dennis Smith: Headed to New York
Smith, along with Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan, was traded to the Knicks on Thursday in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway, Trey Burke and Courtney Lee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Just when it was believed that the Dennis Smith trade saga was over and he was to remain a Maverick for at least the near future, the point guard is dealt in a monster blockbuster deal. In New York, Smith's spot in the rotation will be much less concrete than it was in Dallas given the Knicks' plethora of backcourt players. Emmanuel Mudiay, Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier are all capable of serving as the team's floor leader, and Smith will have to separate himself for most of those guys to see the same minutes in New York that he had with the Mavericks.
More News
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Triple-doubles Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Plays well again Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 19 points in Friday's win•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: Confirmed starter Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Dennis Smith: In line to start Tuesday•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...