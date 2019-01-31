Smith, along with Wesley Matthews and DeAndre Jordan, was traded to the Knicks on Thursday in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway, Trey Burke and Courtney Lee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Just when it was believed that the Dennis Smith trade saga was over and he was to remain a Maverick for at least the near future, the point guard is dealt in a monster blockbuster deal. In New York, Smith's spot in the rotation will be much less concrete than it was in Dallas given the Knicks' plethora of backcourt players. Emmanuel Mudiay, Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier are all capable of serving as the team's floor leader, and Smith will have to separate himself for most of those guys to see the same minutes in New York that he had with the Mavericks.