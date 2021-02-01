The Knicks assigned Smith to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.

New York is back to full strength at point guard and the wing following Reggie Bullock's (neck) return from a three-game absence in Sunday's loss to the Clippers, but even when the Knicks have been missing multiple players, Smith has had a tough time seeing meaningful run off the bench. At this point, the 2017 lottery pick doesn't seem to have a place in the Knicks' future plans, but a strong showing at the G League bubble in Orlando over the next few weeks could entice another organization to trade for him.